Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,960,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.84% of Arconic worth $61,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE ARNC opened at $30.79 on Monday. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

