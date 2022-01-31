Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.28% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $72,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after buying an additional 1,743,918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 652,265 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 469,352 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 425,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 415,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $296,328.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,065 shares of company stock worth $7,419,320. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

