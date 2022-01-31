Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $56.61 Million Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,360 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.08% of Domo worth $56,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,364,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Domo by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Domo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Domo by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.03. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOMO. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

