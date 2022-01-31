Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $57.04 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,061 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.27% of Independent Bank worth $57,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of INDB stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.