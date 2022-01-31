Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $60.72 Million Stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,596,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 182,193 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.78% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México worth $60,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,879,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 960,864 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 158,710 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,044,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 900,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSMX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

NYSE:BSMX opened at $5.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

