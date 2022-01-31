Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $63.71 Million Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.01% of Spire worth $63,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 32.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SR. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.22.

NYSE SR opened at $65.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.04.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

