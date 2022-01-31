Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $64.74 Million Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.59% of Cable One worth $64,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,251,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,577,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Cable One by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 115,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cable One by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of CABO opened at $1,508.59 on Monday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,448.14 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,691.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,823.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.83.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.