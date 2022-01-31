Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $69.80 Million Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.31% of ABM Industries worth $69,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM opened at $40.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

