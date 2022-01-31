Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $71.15 Million Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.27% of ALLETE worth $71,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,407,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,975,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 10.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,699,000 after buying an additional 131,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 18.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,163,000 after buying an additional 161,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 25.0% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,122,000 after buying an additional 191,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

NYSE ALE opened at $63.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

