Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $71.68 Million Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.49% of Kirby worth $71,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kirby news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $71,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $387,715. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEX opened at $65.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.83. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

