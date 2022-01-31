Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.63% of Quaker Chemical worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 8.1% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KWR opened at $203.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $195.00 and a 1 year high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

