Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 1,420,664 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 4,665.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420,664 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.18% of PROG worth $60,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in PROG by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PROG by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG by 43.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of PROG by 158.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $38.38 on Monday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. PROG’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

