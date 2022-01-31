Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 303,737 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,482,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,737 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.62% of Avient worth $68,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Avient by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Avient by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT opened at $49.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

