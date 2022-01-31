Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 7,970 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 625,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $63,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,644,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $130.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.