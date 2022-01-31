Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $69,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $71.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

