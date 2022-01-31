Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.10% of Fox Factory worth $66,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $124.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.66 and a 200 day moving average of $158.85. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $117.59 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

