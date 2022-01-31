Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,293 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.40% of LivePerson worth $58,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 47.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 23,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LivePerson by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth $7,542,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LivePerson by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $26.65 on Monday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $72.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.