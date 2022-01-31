Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 219,204 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,204 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.50% of Hamilton Lane worth $67,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after buying an additional 377,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of HLNE opened at $85.42 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.85 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average of $95.97.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $96.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.