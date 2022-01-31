Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 5,263 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.11% of Independent Bank Group worth $64,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 446.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth $12,189,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $75.60 on Monday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

