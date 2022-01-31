Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 58,410 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,410 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Paychex worth $58,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $115.33 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.