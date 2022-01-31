Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 299,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,544,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $222.09 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.