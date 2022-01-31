Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up to $56.39

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.39, but opened at $66.90. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 29,297 shares traded.

MDGL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $983.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

