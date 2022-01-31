Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

MGTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

MGTA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.27. 448,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,129. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,867,000. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 555,555 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 420.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 596,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 481,753 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 63.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

