Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) Shares Up 0.2%

Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $16.00. 903,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,953% from the average session volume of 44,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

About Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO)

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation of the insurance industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and India. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C)/general insurance, life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group/benefits providers.

