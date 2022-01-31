Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.20 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $9.65 or 0.00025030 BTC on exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $33.86 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,742.05 or 0.07110862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,524.29 or 0.99903631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00052405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055412 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

