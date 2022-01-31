Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Trading Down 4.2%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.47. 4,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 308,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.01 million, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.