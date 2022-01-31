MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of MannKind by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.73. 2,718,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.77. MannKind has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

