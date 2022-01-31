ManpowerGroup (MAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $103.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.21. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ManpowerGroup stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

