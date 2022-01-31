Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOZ shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. NBF reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

MOZ traded up C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$2.84. 184,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.07. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$720.18 million and a P/E ratio of -78.89.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

