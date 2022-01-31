Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,033 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Marathon Petroleum worth $44,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 237.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 731.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 736,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,548,000 after buying an additional 648,300 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.9% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after buying an additional 602,473 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $71.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $75.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

