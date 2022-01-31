MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $335.31 on Monday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $321.17 and a twelve month high of $589.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.90. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

