Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Gap Down to $4.30

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.18. Markforged shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 2,773 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,962.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

