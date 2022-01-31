Marlin Trading Up 3.6% This Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $31.78 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,672.11 or 0.06956776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,367.38 or 0.99888551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00055476 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

