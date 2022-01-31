Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading 9.1% Higher

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.49. 52,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,814,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

MQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

Get Marqeta alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $35,961,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,703,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.