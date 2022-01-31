Mask Network (MASK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $26.95 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for about $6.28 or 0.00016296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $182.90 million and approximately $26.95 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00044955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00114040 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

