Mastercard Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

Mastercard stock opened at $382.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $375.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after buying an additional 119,452 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

