Mastercard Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the credit services provider will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.81 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

Mastercard stock opened at $382.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.51. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $375.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Mastercard by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 20.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.