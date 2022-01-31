Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $176.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.53.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH opened at $109.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.