Matrix Service (MTRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Matrix Service to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Matrix Service to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTRX stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. Matrix Service has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $179.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Matrix Service news, CEO John R. Hewitt bought 10,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Chandler bought 7,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 147.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Matrix Service by 212.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,270 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

