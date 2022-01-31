Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matrix Service.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Matrix Service stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,842. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.62. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

In other Matrix Service news, CEO John R. Hewitt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Chandler acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matrix Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,498,000 after purchasing an additional 156,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,417,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 593,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 788,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 57,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 618,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 180,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Featured Article: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matrix Service (MTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.