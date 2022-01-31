Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) rose 12.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 150,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,787,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.31.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matterport Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,211,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $633,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

