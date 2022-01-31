Matthew 25 Management Corp Has $17.33 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Matthew 25 Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.9% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 898,803 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $170.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.