MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $845,532.51 and approximately $29,166.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,502.48 or 0.99883736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00073044 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.58 or 0.00245357 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00163321 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00014091 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.54 or 0.00317906 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007047 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001489 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001560 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

