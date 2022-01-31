Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,112 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Maximus worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Maximus by 278.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Maximus by 26.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Maximus by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $77.27 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

