Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,500 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 1,385,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.8 days.

OTCMKTS MZDAF remained flat at $$7.81 during trading on Monday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

