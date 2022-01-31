Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,500 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 1,385,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.8 days.
OTCMKTS MZDAF remained flat at $$7.81 during trading on Monday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
