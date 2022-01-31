mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 61,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ MCLD opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $70.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. mCloud Technologies has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $5.01.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

