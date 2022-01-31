Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post $36.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.99 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $25.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $145.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.13 million to $146.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $158.21 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $173.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medallion Financial.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $6.85 on Monday. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
