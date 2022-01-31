Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post $36.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.99 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $25.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $145.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.13 million to $146.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $158.21 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $173.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MFIN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $6.85 on Monday. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

