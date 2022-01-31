Medica Group (LON:MGP) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169.50 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 168 ($2.26). Approximately 36,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 262,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.50 ($2.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 165.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.68 million and a PE ratio of 84.00.

About Medica Group (LON:MGP)

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

