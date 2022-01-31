Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Trading Up 1.2%

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) was up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 1,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDEVF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco International Development from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Melco International Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

