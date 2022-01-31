Merculet (MVP) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. Merculet has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $114,229.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,672.11 or 0.06956776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,367.38 or 0.99888551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00055476 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,341,123,897 coins. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

